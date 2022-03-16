2022 NFL draft: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin attends University of Georgia pro day
The University of Georgia Bulldogs are absolutely stacked with NFL draft prospects. Several of the guys on defense are pegged for the first round. According to NFL Network reporter Taylor Bisciotti, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, as well as general manager Kevin Colbert, are in Athens on Wednesday to scout these guys out as potential Steelers.
Here is the rundown of the top Georgia prospects on defense. As many as five of these guys could go in the first round.
DT Jordan Davis
DT Devonte Wyatt
LB Nakobe Dean
LB Quay Walker
LB Channing Tindall
DE Travon Walker
S Lewis Cine
CB Derion Kendrick
But we can’t forget about the offense. The Bulldogs also have multiple guys on that side of the football Pittsburgh should be interested in as well.
RB Zamir White
RB James Cook
WR George Pickens
OL Jamaree Salyer
Pittsburgh could probably pull all Georgia players in its first four picks and have an impressive haul.
Which Georgia prospects do you want to see the Steelers draft this year? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments / 0