2022 NFL draft: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin attends University of Georgia pro day

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The University of Georgia Bulldogs are absolutely stacked with NFL draft prospects. Several of the guys on defense are pegged for the first round. According to NFL Network reporter Taylor Bisciotti, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, as well as general manager Kevin Colbert, are in Athens on Wednesday to scout these guys out as potential Steelers.

Here is the rundown of the top Georgia prospects on defense. As many as five of these guys could go in the first round.

DT Jordan Davis

DT Devonte Wyatt

LB Nakobe Dean

LB Quay Walker

LB Channing Tindall

DE Travon Walker

S Lewis Cine

CB Derion Kendrick

But we can’t forget about the offense. The Bulldogs also have multiple guys on that side of the football Pittsburgh should be interested in as well.

RB Zamir White

RB James Cook

WR George Pickens

OL Jamaree Salyer

Pittsburgh could probably pull all Georgia players in its first four picks and have an impressive haul.

Which Georgia prospects do you want to see the Steelers draft this year? Let us know in the comments below.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

