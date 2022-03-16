ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UN court orders Russia to cease hostilities in Ukraine

By MOLLY QUELL
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJAYl_0egueqNT00
World Court Russia Ukraine A woman is wrapped in the Ukrainian flag and shouts through a megaphone during a demonstration in front of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, March 7, 2022. A representative for Kyiv has urged the United Nations' top court to order Russia to halt its devastating invasion of Ukraine, at a hearing snubbed by Russia. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis) (Phil Nijhuis)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The United Nations’ highest court on Wednesday ordered Russia to stop hostilities in Ukraine, granting measures requested by Kyiv although many are skeptical that Russia will comply.

Two weeks ago, Ukraine asked the International Court of Justice - also known as the World Court - to intervene, arguing Russia violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely accusing Ukraine of committing genocide and using that as a pretext for the ongoing invasion.

“The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the special military operations it commenced on 24 February 2022,” the court’s president, U.S. judge Joan E. Donoghue, said. Countries who refuse to abide by court orders can be referred to the U.N. Security Council, where Russia holds veto power.

Still, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed it as a major victory.

“Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice," he wrote on Twitter. "The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further.”

Moscow snubbed a hearing last week, when lawyers for Ukraine told the court that Russia had started an “unprovoked aggression.” “Cities under siege, civilians under fire, humanitarian catastrophe and refugees fleeing for their lives,” argued David Zionts, a member of Ukraine’s legal team.

In written arguments submitted later in the week, Russia argued in writing that The Hague-based court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and that nothing in the convention forbids the use of force.

In a 13-2 decision, the court also told Moscow to ensure military units “take no steps” to further the conflict, which Russia refers to as a “special military operation.” The Russian and Chinese judges dissented.

The bar for granting provisional measures is low, says Melanie O’Brien, an associate professor of international law at the University of Western Australia and an expert on the Genocide Convention. “The court was not being asked to make a decision on the real crux of the case,” she told reporters in a briefing ahead of the ruling.

In January, the court ordered Myanmar to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people, a Muslim-minority group that has been persecuted in the country for years. As with Wednesday’s decision, the court also ordered Myanmar to preserve evidence of any crimes and submit regular reports to the court.

Earlier on Wednesday, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan met with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a surprise meeting. The pair discussed the court’s ongoing investigation into possible war crimes in the country. While the ICJ can hold states responsible, the International Criminal Court could prosecute individuals.

In the days since the March 7 hearing, Russia has intensified its military strikes on towns and cities across Ukraine hitting civilian infrastructure across the country, including a deadly strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, and sending more than 3 million refugees fleeing across borders.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Court Orders#Un#Ap#The United Nations#The World Court#The U N Security Council#Icj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
84K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy