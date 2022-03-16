Are You Qualified To Pick Up Dog Poo In Bisman?

I'm trying to get into the mindset of a thief, but I just can't. I saw the tail end of an incident that happened this morning at a Dan's Supermarket in Bismarck. I had just finished my usual routine of piling up some items ( most of it of course for my two cats as usual ) and I headed over to the self-checkout area. I saw the screen in front of me was red, and I could see that the young lady working there was mumbling something to herself, she was obviously frustrated. I asked if she was ok, and she replied back that a woman just stole over $40 dollars worth of groceries. I asked, "Could she have just forgotten to insert any cash or a card to pay?" Sometimes human mistakes can happen, right? "No, she knew what she was doing, we made eye contact and she walked right out of the store" WHY?

