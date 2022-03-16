ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Walmart wants to hire more than 50,000 workers, as it pushes into newer businesses

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn employee restocks frozen food products at a Walmart Inc. store in Burbank, California. Walmart said Wednesday that it wants to hire more than 50,000 employees by the end of April, as it chases growth in newer businesses from online grocery to advertising. To keep up, the retailer said...

MarketWatch

Walmart to hire 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart looks to add 50,000 jobs, including in new health business

Walmart is looking to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April to fill both store roles and to expand its health and wellness teams, The Wall Street Journal reported March 16. Walmart stands as the nation's largest private employer, with 1.6 million employees in the U.S. alone. The...
BUSINESS
Mashed

The U.S. City With More Walmarts Than Any Other

It may seem like no matter where you are in the United States, you're probably not more than a couple miles away from that big-box superstore known as Walmart. With 4,743 stores across the U.S. (via Statista), you could go from the coast of Maine to sunny California and find a Walmart waiting at both ends of the journey.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

Walmart Plans To Hire 5,000+ Tech Workers This Year, Picks New Locations

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to establish new tech hubs in Toronto, Ontario, and Atlanta, Georgia. The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally in 2022. Walmart Global Tech grew by 26% to 20,000 associates in the last fiscal year. The initial...
ATLANTA, GA
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WKYT 27

McDonald’s looking to hire more than 400 workers in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 400 workers in Lexington. The chain is preparing for a busy summer season. They’re trying to hire 7,300 workers to fill in gaps nationwide. Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant...
LEXINGTON, KY

