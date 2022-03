Click here to read the full article. Rich Moore, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind such titles as Zootopia and Wreck-It Ralph, has entered into an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Skydance Animation, which will see him create, develop and produce original animated features for the studio. The writer-director won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2017 for his work on Zootopia and was also nominated for both Wreck-It Ralph and its sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet. He spent 10 years at Walt Disney Animation where, in addition to his mounting features, he served as part of the Disney Story Trust and creative leadership on titles...

