Apple has been researching how to have the iPad-centric Apple Pencil do the work of the old Touch Bar on the surface of a future MacBook Pro. It's just a patent, and Apple gets thousands of these granted every year, it does not mean any actual product will appear. Yet sometimes you have to wonder what the thinking is, such as now when a patent drawings show a MacBook Pro with a holder for an Apple Pencil.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO