The need for a new quarterback started for the Colts at the end of the 2021 regular season and was cemented when they traded former starter Carson Wentz in early March. Recently, the Falcons were in the running to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, which set in motion Ryan's search for a new team. Although the Falcons didn't come away with Watson, Ryan felt it was best to still move on.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO