Al Pacino has paid fresh tribute to his late co-star John Cazale, calling him “one of the great actors of our time”.Cazale, who died from lung cancer in 1978, appeared in five films during his short career. They were all nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture.Pacino co-starred with Cazale in three of those films: 1972’s The Godfather, 1974’s The Godfather: Part II, and 1975’s Dog Day Afternoon. Speaking to The New York Times, Pacino said: “I learned so much from him. I had done a lot of theatre and three films with him. He was inspiring, he just...

