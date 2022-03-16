Are You Qualified To Pick Up Dog Poo In Bisman?

I'm trying to get into the mindset of a thief, but I just can't. I saw the tail end of an incident that happened this morning at a Dan's Supermarket in Bismarck. I had just finished my usual routine of piling up some items ( most of it of course for my two cats as usual ) and I headed over to the self-checkout area. I saw the screen in front of me was red, and I could see that the young lady working there was mumbling something to herself, she was obviously frustrated. I asked if she was ok, and she replied back that a woman just stole over $40 dollars worth of groceries. I asked, "Could she have just forgotten to insert any cash or a card to pay?" Sometimes human mistakes can happen, right? "No, she knew what she was doing, we made eye contact and she walked right out of the store" WHY?

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO