Los Angeles man accused of murder after trucker found dead in I-65 ditch last week

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges after a truck driver was found dead March 8 in a ditch along Interstate 65 in White County.

Just after noon that day, crews cleaning Interstate 65 found an unresponsive male near the 187.5-mile marker, in a ditch on the east side of the interstate about half of a mile south of Indiana 18.

The male, Aristide Garcia, 63, Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release details of how the man died.

On Thursday, the White County coroner ruled the manner of death to be a homicide, according to a news release. After the coroner identified Garcia, state police detectives discovered that Garcia was reported missing by his employer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after the semi-truck Garcia was driving was located.

Detectives believe Miguel Ibarguren was Garcia’s co-driver for a national trucking company. On Sunday, a White County judge issued a warrant for Ibarguren’s arrest.

Detectives found Ibarguren in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, according to the release. Ibarguren is being held in a Texas jail and awaits extradition.