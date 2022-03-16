ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IN

Los Angeles man accused of murder after trucker found dead in I-65 ditch last week

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges after a truck driver was found dead March 8 in a ditch along Interstate 65 in White County.

Just after noon that day, crews cleaning Interstate 65 found an unresponsive male near the 187.5-mile marker, in a ditch on the east side of the interstate about half of a mile south of Indiana 18.

The male, Aristide Garcia, 63, Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release details of how the man died.

On Thursday, the White County coroner ruled the manner of death to be a homicide, according to a news release. After the coroner identified Garcia, state police detectives discovered that Garcia was reported missing by his employer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after the semi-truck Garcia was driving was located.

Detectives believe Miguel Ibarguren was Garcia’s co-driver for a national trucking company. On Sunday, a White County judge issued a warrant for Ibarguren’s arrest.

Detectives found Ibarguren in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, according to the release. Ibarguren is being held in a Texas jail and awaits extradition.

The Exponent

Remembering former CNN employee Sierra Jenkins after fatal shooting

Virginian-Pilot newspaper reporter and former CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins was among the individuals shot and killed in a shooting that left one more person dead and three others injured, Norfolk, Virginia, police say. Jenkins is remembered by former CNN colleagues as a "shining star" with a passion for journalism and so much to offer.
NORFOLK, VA
The Exponent

Tippecanoe jail inmate charged with escape attempt

A jailed 32-year-old Lafayette man has been charged with trying to escape during hospital treatment over the weekend. Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Deputy Luke Kincaid went to Franciscan Health Lafayette on Creasy Lane in Lafayette as inmate Michael Mathews was being taken to the hospital for medical treatment, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. The court document did not describe the treatment for the reason for it.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

