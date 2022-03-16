Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls: date, time, how to watch, background

When it was announced that Fox would acquire an extra Big Ten game from ESPN for Joe Buck, Notre Dame-Ohio State seemed like the sure pick. Both programs consistently draw big ratings, and few if any matchups in the first week of the 2022 season will more interest. Instead, Fox has decided it will broadcast the Week 1 Thursday night game between Purdue and Penn State. That almost certainly means the Irish and Buckeyes will play each other on ESPN.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO