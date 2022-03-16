ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls: date, time, how to watch, background

By Boxing Junkie Staff
 5 days ago
Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Unbeaten super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga is set to face veteran Steve Rolls on Saturday in New York City.

Edgar Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) vs. Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs)

  • Date: Saturday, March 19
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (main event later in show)
  • Where: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York
  • TV/Stream: ESPN, ESPN+
  • Cost: ESPN+ is $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually
  • Division: Super middleweight
  • Rounds: 10
  • At stake: No major titles
  • Pound-for-pound ranking: None
  • Odds: Berlanga 10-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)
  • Also on the card: Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais, junior middleweights; John Bauza vs. Tony Luis, junior welterweights
  • Prediction: Berlanga KO 10
  • Background: Berlanga got off to a remarkable start in his career, stopping his first 16 opponents in the first round, but he has looked human in his last two outings. Demond Nicholson took the 24-year-old New Yorker the eight-round distance in April of last year, although Berlanga won easily. Then, in his first 10-rounder last October, he survived a knockdown in Round 9 to win a unanimous-decision victory over surprisingly stubborn Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Berlanga is ranked No. 6 by the WBO and No. 13 by the WBA, meaning a title shot is on the horizon if he continues to win. Rolls might also test Berlanga. The 37-year-old Canadian is best known for getting blown out in four rounds by Gennadiy Golovkin – his only elite foe – in June 2019 but he’s a well-schooled boxer-puncher who should give Berlanga some resistance. Rolls rebounded from the loss to Triple-G by stopping Gilberto Perez dos Santos in January 2020 and Christopher Brooker this past December.

Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion’s Name Banned From WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

It’s WrestleMania season which means that fans aren’t just talking about WWE’s biggest show of the year, they’re also talking about the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony. So far WWE has announced some interesting names for this year’s class, but there’s at least one former...
WWE
2022 NFL draft: Jordan Davis scouting report

The star of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis is a physical marvel unlike any other in recent memory. Will those rare physical abilities translate into a high draft slot in the 2022 NFL draft, and a big impact at the next level?. Here’s everything you...
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
Fox doesn't pick Notre Dame-Ohio State in Joe Buck deal after all

When it was announced that Fox would acquire an extra Big Ten game from ESPN for Joe Buck, Notre Dame-Ohio State seemed like the sure pick. Both programs consistently draw big ratings, and few if any matchups in the first week of the 2022 season will more interest. Instead, Fox has decided it will broadcast the Week 1 Thursday night game between Purdue and Penn State. That almost certainly means the Irish and Buckeyes will play each other on ESPN.
COLLEGE SPORTS
