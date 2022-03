Despite the strides we’ve seen from Apple Maps and even Bing Maps, there’s no denying that Google Maps remains the best mapping platform on the planet. If anything, Google Maps remain so far ahead of the competition that Apple Maps and Bing, even years later, are still trying to play catch-up. Say what you will about Android or any of Google’s innumerable endeavors, but the company has search and mapping on lock. And seeing as how Google Maps is brimming with somewhat hidden features, we’ve compiled a list of awesome Google Maps tips you may not be aware of.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO