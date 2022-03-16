ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Coming to Freezers

By jpinthemorning
 1 day ago
Yes, you heard that right, a mac and cheese ice cream! Would you try this? If you dare to try, the ice cream will be available at Walmart for a limited time! The Van Leeuwen flavor, called Kraft Macaroni & Cheese became an instant hit! It sold out within one hour...

