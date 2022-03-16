Bengals possible trade target La'el Collins might only cost late-round pick

On the latest episode of “As the Collins turns”, the Dallas Cowboys now may be willing to just get whatever they can in a trade for the offensive tackle — which is pretty interesting news for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Cowboys would accept anything in return for Collins, even a late-round pick.

“If they can’t trade Collins, the expectations are Dallas will likely release the offensive tackle,” Pauline wrote. “It might be difficult to trade him as he carries a $10 million price tag.”

The Cowboys eat $14 million in dead money if they move him now, but only $5.25 million if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut.

So the question is do the Bengals flip a 7th or even a 6th to Dallas or do they chance it and wait until Collins hits free agency? We’ll likely soon find out.

Collins was coached by current Bengals line coach Frank Pollack and the team has a huge need at right tackle. While Collins’ current contract is affordable, a leaguewide lack of interest might hint that the Bengals think they can save a draft pick and money by signing him as a free agent.