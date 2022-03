HOUSTON – The George Floyd Memorial Foundation will award $20,000 in scholarships to college students for the fall 2022 semester. To apply for the scholarship, which will be awarded in increments of $1,000 for each student, the applicant will need to have a G.P.A. of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, have a demonstrated, unmet financial need as verified by the student’s college or university and be enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university and major in Sports Management, Business or Music.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO