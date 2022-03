Most of us probably order Starbucks because we like the taste and need our caffeine fix, but some of us may also end up posting a photo to our Instagram or other social media accounts if the drink happens to look extra pretty or appetizing. However, one Starbucks customer recently had the opposite experience. Reddit user u/Sad_Permission was taken aback after noticing strange-looking white clumps gathering at the bottom of their soy venti pistachio iced latte, prompting them to post a photo of the beverage on the social media platform. "Is it OK to drink?" the post asked. "I can't figure out what this stuff is since I ordered with soy and not dairy milk."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO