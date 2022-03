There are a lot of things we don't know about former LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron. Some of those things, I am sure, are the reason he is no longer head coach at LSU. That being said I still have an appreciation for where he came from and what he accomplished. I also appreciate how he hasn't been on the bad-mouth trail too. Maybe that silence is part of the buyout agreement that was offered when he left the LSU program.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO