Sedalia, MO

Alleged Gumball Machine Thief Arrested

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 5 days ago
Sedalia Police were dispatched to the LeMaire's Seafood restaurant, 3500 West Broadway Boulevard Tuesday morning for a report of a theft. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the owner of the restaurant. She stated that...

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For March 21, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Monday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 65 and Bothwell Park Road. During the vehicle stop, the odor of marijuana was detected. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and three marijuana roaches were located on the driver. Clay Reynolds, of Marshall, was released with summonses for Speeding and Possession of Marijuana.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For March 21, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Saturday morning, Officers responded to Bristol Manor, 2620 Bristol Lane, for a report of theft. Stewart Workcuff reported a theft from a vehicle. The suspect was gone at the time of arrival. Sunday evening, Officers responded to the Broadway...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Slater Teen Injured in Lafayette County Crash

A Slater teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Buick, driven by 18-year-old Sierra L. Slate-Jenkins of Slater, was on Missouri Highway 20 at Sunny Bank Road (between Alma and Corder) at 7:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and then traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking an embankment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
City
Sedalia, MO
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Couple Threatens Pettis County Deputies

Early Saturday morning around 2 a.m., Pettis County Deputies responded to the 100 block of Villa Drive in Pettis County in reference to a subject harassing a neighbor. During the investigation, the suspect, who was identified as Colleen J. Nichols, was advised that she was under arrest. At that time, she slammed the door on Deputies, that included a Deputy's foot and another Deputy's hand.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Illinois Woman Injured In Rebar Road Wreck

An Illinois woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Jeep Trailhawk, driven by 78-year-old Mae Gould of Sedalia, failed to stop at a red light on North 65 and Rebar Road at 9:20 a.m. A westbound 2020 Chevy 2500, driven by 59-year-old Vernon L. Williams of Dearborn, Michigan, was attempting to make a left turn when it was struck by the Jeep.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Odessa Man Killed in Lafayette County Rollover

An Odessa man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Lafayette County. According to the Missouri State highway Patrol, a southbound 1996 Chevrolet Ranchero, driven by 67-year-old Larry A. Greenfield of Odessa, was on Odessa Cemetery Road, 1314 feet south of the south outer road around 2 p.m., when the driver lost control. The Ranchero skidded, crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, impacted the embankment, overturned and struck a fence. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Marshall Man Injured After Colliding with Freightliner

A Marshall man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1999 Pontiac Firebird and a 2015 Freightliner were both traveling east in the left lane of Highway 50 at NE 501 Road around 1:20 p.m., when the Freightliner slowed to make a left turn, and the Firebird struck the rear of the towed unit.
MARSHALL, MO
#Gumball Machine#Thief#Seafood Restaurant#West Broadway
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Man Injured in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

A Knob Noster man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1997 Harley Davidson, driven by 53-year-old Robert A. Graff of Knob Noster, was on Missouri 13 at the Business 13 South Junction around 2:30 p.m., when the Patrol says he “was delayed in observing the intersection, causing him to abruptly apply the brakes.” The Harley began to skid, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned on its left side. The driver was ejected.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Traffic Stop Results in Chase, Arrest of Versailles Man

On Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies and the K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Thompson Road in Sedalia. During the stop, Deputies asked the driver and the passenger to step out of the vehicle so the K9 Unit could conduct a sniff of the vehicle. The passenger exited the vehicle, but the driver did not, and took off in the vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Saline County Residents Hurt in Rollover

Two Saline County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet, driven by 20-year-old Caleb Weaver of Marshall, was on Missouri 240, west of 260th Road (between Marshall and Slater) around 10:40 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned on its top.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Man Fleeing From Police Injures Four In Cole County Crash

A crash involving four people injured two people on Monday afternoon in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Nissan Rogue, driven by 24-year-old Malik R. Miller of Jefferson City, was fleeing from law enforcement around 2 p.m. when he exited westbound 50 at Dix Road and failed to negotiate the turn, causing the Nisan to collide with a southbound 2004 Honda Accord, driven by 18-year-old Tiffany Ayala of Centertown. The Honda then spun around and hit a southbound 2020 Kia Telluride, driven by 49-year-old Laura R. Strong of Lohman. The Nissan continued northbound on Dix Road until it collided with a southbound 2006 Chevrolet 3500, driven by 36-year-old Bradley W. Wieberg of Freeburg.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Woman Dies in Cass County Crash

A Kansas City woman died in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge, driven by 40-year-old Michele L. Borst of Kansas City, was on Prospect Avenue, north of East 241st Street (northeast of Cleveland), around 10:45 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a bridge, and became airborne. The Dodge then overturned and came to rest on its top in a creek.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Body Found in Burned Truck in Morgan County

Morgan County Sheriff Normal Dills issued a press release Monday that announced an investigation into a truck fire in which a body was found inside. “On the night of (Thursday) March 10, a vehicle fire was reported at the Ivy Bend Land Office, 32937 Ivy Bend, in Morgan County. The...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Man Injured in JoCo Crash

A Warrensburg man was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of Warrensburg Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warrensburg, pulled out of Route BB and onto Business 13 and into the path of a southbound 2015 Chrysler, driven by 43-year-old Joshua L. Jackson of Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Woman Killed in Jackson County Rollover

A Knob Knoster woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 23-year-old Amanda C. Brown of Knob Noster, was on East Boswell Road, 500 feet west of County Road NW 550th Road around 9:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and a culvert. The Chevy then became airborne and struck multiple trees and came to rest on its top.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

