SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Reynaldo López can see clearly now, viewing all obstacles in his way. At the very least, the White Sox right-hander has a renewed strength on the mound shown during the 2021 season after he underwent crosslinking surgery last May on both corneas to correct a condition called keratoconus. It was a vision problem affecting López in the most rudimentary of ways, as in not being able to consistently see the catcher’s signs.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO