NFL

Report: Colts are preferred destination for Baker Mayfield if traded

By Kevin Hickey
 1 day ago
The quarterback market continues to evolve and while the Indianapolis Colts wait for some dominos to fall, it appears another name has come up as a potential fit. This one comes in the form of Baker Mayfield.

While there hasn’t been a reported interest from the Colts’ side yet, Mayfield reportedly views Indy as his “preferred destination” should the Cleveland Browns be looking to trade him.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, Mayfield has his eyes on the Colts if the Browns bring in a new starting quarterback like Deshaun Watson.

“Pauline reported that he was told Browns general manager Andrew Berry has promised to work with Mayfield’s team and send him to a place of his choosing — if at all possible. If Mayfield had his choice, that place would be Indianapolis to play for the Colts, another team on the cusp of getting into the playoffs.”

Whether the Colts have any serious interest in the former No. 1 overall pick isn’t clear.

Mayfield didn’t live up to that draft capital during his first four seasons with the Browns despite a promising rookie season. He’s dealt with injuries and erratic accuracy issues despite having talents like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry around him.

In 2021, Mayfield 60.2% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and an 83.1 passer rating. He ranked 23rd in DVOA (-8.0%) behind the likes of Matt Ryan, Taylor Heinicke and Jared Goff, according to Football Outsiders.

We’ll see if the Colts wind up having any interest in Mayfield if he becomes available but it seems everyone’s waiting on the Watson domino to fall first.

