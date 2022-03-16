Join high society in this new Bridgerton edition of Monopoly
By Elaine Selna
Hidden Remote
5 days ago
When the Regency-era romance show Bridgerton, based on the Julia Quinn book series, premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020, no one realized how popular it would become. It ended up breaking the record for the biggest debut on the streaming platform, with 82 million households tuning in to see eldest...
Look, we know Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) are technically the main focus of "Bridgerton" season two, but Daphne and Simon's baby son is a close runner-up. The Netflix show's latest trailer offers a few glimpses at the bundle of joy, and it's clear he's taking after his handsome father, played by Regé-Jean Page. Though the tiny tot's face is concealed by a bonnet for most of the newly released footage, his plump cheeks and dark-brown hair are on full display in a split-second clip of him attempting to walk with help from his mom, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor); grandma Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell); and great-aunt Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).
The next Netflix project from Shonda Rhimes is The Residence, an eight-episode series set at the White House. Rhimes' Shondaland is responsible for Netflix's Bridgerton, which returns for a second season later this month. Her latest hit for the streamer is the limited series Inventing Anna. Rhimes and longtime Shondaland...
Netflix officially dropped the Season 2 trailer for “Bridgerton” Wednesday morning. The platform had released a teaser trailer last month, but fans now have the full-length version of what’s to come during the show’s sophomore season!. While the first season focused on the eldest Bridgerton daughter,...
No one tells a tale like Lady Whistledown. Following its impressive Netflix debut, Bridgerton earned more than a few famous fans who are already eager for a second season. Chrishell Stause kept her Twitter followers updated on her progress as she binge-watched the dreamy Regency-era drama after it hit the streaming service on Christmas Day. When the Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, made it to the “big finish,” she gave it a rave review. “10/10 would recommend,” she tweeted in December.
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Just in time for the Academy Awards, the Will Smith tennis drama “King Richard” arrives Thursday on HBO Max. Reinaldo Marcus Green’s film, which is nominated for six Oscars including best picture, first streamed for 30 days when it debuted simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max in November. But if you missed it then, it’s back now to help you with your Oscars prep in what’s likely to land Smith his first Academy Award. Smith’s portrayal of Richard Williams, father to Venus and Serena Williams, has been hailed as his most soulful and sensitive performance. Smith, whose co-stars include the also nominated Aunjanue Ellis, crafts an affection portrait of Williams as mentor to his five daughters in Compton, California. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr praised it “inspiring, even if it’s not exactly inspired,” noting that “it doesn’t do too much glossy revisionism on behalf of its complicated and flawed central subject.”
Click here to read the full article. Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s environment-themed cinematic documentary “Legacy” has been sold by Calt Distribution around the world, including to Amazon Prime Video for the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland.
A celebrated French environmentalist, photographer and filmmaker, Arthus-Bertrand (“Home”) enlisted the British singer and activist Sting to narrate the English version of the timely documentary.
“Legacy,” which aims at raising the alarm on the climate crisis, screened at COP26, the international summit in Glasgow that’s hosted by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.
Through “Legacy,” Arthus-Bertrand captured the beauty of our planet and explored humans’ appropriation and the destruction...
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing. Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. […]
On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to the Belize jungle on the third day of their Caribbean royal tour, and completed the day with a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech. Kate looked absolutely stunning in a floor-length magenta gown designed by Vampire's Wife...
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- Phoebe Dynevor's chemistry with Rege-Jean Page was a huge draw for Bridgerton Season 1. Without Page, Season 2, premiering Friday on Netflix, has a clever way to create new chemistry without repeating itself. Season 2 begins in a new courtship season, in a bit...
Beware the romantic hero who declares, “Love shall have no place in my marriage.” Those aren’t fighting words, more like words to be eaten. Not that anyone goes hungry in Bridgerton, an overstuffed smorgasbord of Regency period farce masquerading as a steamy love story. Based on Julia Quinn’s novels, this purposefully over-the-top series from Shondaland was a pandemic-era hit. Though still gorgeously produced, admirable in its color-blind diversity and generally fun to watch, the show often feels like biting into fluffy cotton candy only to come away with a mouth full of cloying marzipan.
Motherhood looks good on Eve! Eve and British entrepreneur husband Maximillion Cooper welcomed their first child, Wilde Wolf, on Feb. 1. People reports the rapper and actress took to Instagram Live to share a sweet moment bonding with her new baby. Check out the glowing new mom cuddling with her little bundle of joy.
When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”
Netflix has a real thing for con artists at the moment, and the streamer’s latest true-crime documentary lifts the lid on a very specific type of fraudster. After The Tinder Swindler and lavish drama Inventing Anna centered on crooks extracting wealth by feigning romantic interest and social status, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. charts the exploits of a vegan restaurateur and her mysterious husband.
Hidden Remote, the television and movie news and opinions site brought to you by the FanSided Network. Hidden Remote is dedicated to providing top-notch television and movie news, views, and original content. This site also serves as a community for like-minded fans to come together to catch up on the latest news and to discuss their passion.
Comments / 0