Tom Schwartz Said It Wasn’t ‘Too Late’ for Kids 1 Month Before Katie Split

Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA major shift. One month before announcing his and Katie Maloney’s split, Tom Schwartz talked about their plans to start a family. “Time will tell,” the Minnesota native, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly in February when asked about conceiving a baby. “I don’t know [when]. … I love kids. We just...

