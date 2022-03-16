Tom Schwartz Said It Wasn’t ‘Too Late’ for Kids 1 Month Before Katie Split

Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis’ cause of death has been revealed following his January 11 passing. Us Weekly can confirm that Arlis died by suicide. “After evidence collection was finished, Mr. Arlis was released to the funeral home chosen by the next of kin. The investigation continued for several weeks after the date of death, including correspondence with the Batavia Police, family members, Mr. Arlis’ physicians, and toxicological results. Coroner Russell’s final cause of death was determined to be Asphyxiation by Hanging and the Manner was determined to be Suicide,” the press release reads. “Coroner Russell would like to remind the public to please be aware of the signs and symptoms of suicide and self-harm to those around us. Please refer those suffering with suicidal thoughts to Survival of Suicide in Batavia Illinois at spsamerica.org or call (630) 482-9696. Nationally, there is also the Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. In the event of immediate threats of suicide, call 911.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO