Best bets in the South Region of the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament

By Prince J. Grimes
 1 day ago
It remains to be seen how healthy Arizona will be for the start of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, as the Wildcats manage the ankle injury to starting point guard Kerr Kriisa. But there’s no denying that the top seed in the South Region still remains a heavy favorite to go on a deep run regardless of the news there.

The bigger question marks are lower seeded teams like No. 11 Michigan and whether the Wolverines can knock off No. 6 Colorado State. Or what happens between No. 8 Seton Hall and No. 9 TCU. Or better yet, will Tennessee’s snub as a No. 2 seed come back to bite it in a potential matchup against No. 2 Villanova.

The South Region has some enticing matchups but only a few teams truly inspire confidence in their ability to go deep.

Here’s a look at the best bets in the South Region, with odds via Tipico Sportsbook.

Best bet to reach the Sweet 16: Houston +125

Back after a run to last year’s Final Four, Houston is perhaps an even deeper team this time around with four players in double-digit scoring. They defend at a high level and score well enough to compete with anyone who might stand in their path along the way to the Sweet 16.

If Illinois is the best they have to worry about, I’m not sure Kofi Cockburn can do enough to overcome the way Houston will be able to put the clamps on some of his teammates.

Best bet to reach the Elite 8: Villanova +162

This pick really comes down to who you think wins a head-to-head meeting between Villanova and Tennessee (+180). The Vols are extremely formidable — some even thought they should’ve been a No. 2 themselves. But Villanova also earned its two-seed for a reason.

The Wildcats can shoot the lights out, and I’m rolling with their strengths on offense over Tennessee’s defensive strengths for one reason: veteran guard play. With games on the line, I just trust Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore’s ability to come through in the clutch.

Best bet to win the region: Arizona +140

So, at -125 odds, Arizona is also a really safe pick to reach the Elite 8. But the odds on them to win the region are a lot harder to ignore for a team that’s been so dominant all season long. Arizona has only suffered three losses all season and it gets over 17 points a game from sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin.

This team also rolls out two seven-foot centers who make it hard to beat them in the paint, and yet somehow defense isn’t Arizona’s strength. The Wildcats can score with any team in the country and are a real threat to win it all at +600 odds.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

