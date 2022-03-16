ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Nickelodeon show bracket: Vote for your favorite in the Elite Eight

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZJeh_0eguDqYO00

Well, well, well.

I was all set to watch SpongeBob SquarePants run right through our Nickelodeon bracket with ease and was thinking about how to address the fact that this is an “old-school show” bracket — the all-time great cartoon debuted in 1999! Not exactly old-school, but it qualified.

But I can worry no more. Because SpongeBob is out.

Rugrats, the No. 4 seed in the Animation region, took down our friend who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

The babies will face No. 7 seed Hey Arnold!, which took down Doug. And in Live Action? Hey Dude got off its horse and was defeated by fans of the Midnight Society. Are You Afraid of the Dark won that battle.

Two No. 1 seeds — Double Dare and All That — still remain! Vote below by 5 p.m. ET to get to the Final Four!

Which show is better?

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Devil’s Reign #5

As smart and ruthless as Wilson Fisk may be, he’s chosen to enlist the aid of some of the most reprehensible, dangerous and bloodthirsty criminals the Marvel Universe has to offer! He’s been able to keep them on a short leash out of fear for weeks. IN THIS ISSUE—that fear runs out! Fisk’s lackeys aren’t scared of ANYTHING anymore, even him—and ALL OF NEW YORK is left to pay the price!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bracket#Elite Eight#Spongebob#The Midnight Society
ComicBook

Star Wars Rebels Trends as Fans Remember Series on Final Episode Anniversary

It has been four years since Star Wars Rebels ended with its final episode "Family Reunion – and Farewell." Fans took to social media to celebrate over the weekend, praising what some consider to be the best animated Star Wars television series thus far. Rebels was the second such series, following Star Wars: The Clone Wars and continuing some of the story arcs from its predecessor. Ahsoka Tano returns in the series, aiding the nascent Rebel Alliance. Darth Maul also reemerges, blinding Kanan Jarrus and looking to settle his score with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Thrawn makes the jump from old Legends expanded universe to new canon in this series, and even Darth Vader makes an appearance, dueling his old apprentice.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosmetic Line Highlights The Stone Ocean

The Stone Ocean helped to introduce the first female protagonist of the killer franchise known as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with Netflix releasing the first twelve episodes of the anime adaptation last year. With fans awaiting news on when new installments of the series by David Production will land, it seems that Jolyne and company have entered into a unique partnership with an eye liner company to give each of the Stand Users their own unique cosmetic lines to help fans once again dive into the Stone Ocean.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Ars Technica

Paramount+ drops enigmatic first teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Two major science fiction franchises went head-to-head today by dropping high-profile teasers. First, Disney+ dropped the first teaser for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latest spinoff series in the Star Wars universe. Not to be outdone, Paramount+ has introduced the first teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the latest spinoff series in the Star Trek franchise that serves as a prequel to The Original Series.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

High Valyrian creator says ‘House of the Dragon’ writing surpasses GoT’s

The inventor of High Valyrian, David Peterson, has taken a look at some of the writing for House of the Dragon and has very high praise. Linguist and creator of the High Valyrian language, which was originally made for Game of Thrones, David Peterson, just went on the Bald Move Game of Thrones podcast and talked about his experience with the scripts for House of the Dragon. The linguist went on to say they’re better than anything he’s worked on before, including Game of Thrones, and we couldn’t be more excited. Read below for his full statements.
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer To Celebrate 3rd Anniversary With 2-Day Fan Event, New Key Visual Released

Demon Slayer is celebrating the anime's third anniversary this year!. It has almost been three years since the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime premiered back in 2019 and the franchise wants to give back to the fans who have made it so successful. The anime is getting an awesome two-day fan event in April to celebrate the show's third year anniversary! The upcoming event also got a cool new key visual featuring the major players in festive outfits!
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Marvel Joins UNO for a Special Collectible Ultimate Series

Marvel has now joined forces with Mattel to create a collectible UNO Ultimate set featuring some of your favorite superheroes. Based on the original, much-beloved game, the new UNO Ultimate marries the amazing comic art of Marvel characters with a refreshing set of rules and scenarios that give you more than just one way to win the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ranking of Kings Is Already One of This Year's Most-Binged Anime

Wit Studio might have made a name for itself via the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, but it seems that even though the animation house isn't handling the finale of the dark anime franchise, it has a new hit on its hands. Debuting late last year, Ranking of Kings has become one of the most-watched anime series for 2022, following the story of a prince that blends high-octane action with adorable character and animation to deliver a series unlike anything else in the world of anime.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan's Universal Studios Attraction Is Everything Fans Deserve: Watch

Attack on Titan is preparing to reach its climax, and while the story of the Scout Regiment might reach its zenith as the war between Eldians and Marleyians ends, the series still has a home at Universal Studios Japan. With the Japanese theme park focusing on several anime franchises outside of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece, one fan has been able to capture a fresh look at the attraction that gives fans the opportunity to ride as a part of the Survey Corps and even pick up exclusive merch for the dark anime franchise.
COMICS
ComicBook

Adult Swim Celebrates Toonami's 25th Year With Special Tribute

Toonami first began on March 17th, 1997, with the action-adventure Cartoon Network programming block airing the likes of Thundercats, Voltron, and The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest before it would eventually dip its toes fully into the world of anime via Dragon Ball Z, Gundam Wing, Tenchi Muyo, and countless other franchises over the years. Now, to ring in this massive celebration, Adult Swim has released a new video that takes footage from Toonami's past and mixes it together in a rocking new segment as the two programming blocks have somewhat merged in recent years.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Alligator Loki Receives Spinoff Series With Thor

Marvel Comics has announced a new spinoff series focusing on Alligator Loki. According to reports, the Loki variant will be the focus of the new Infinity Comic, with Thor standing alongside him in the first issue of the 12-part series:. “For his entire life Thor has only known one brother,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Character Posters Released

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially set to debut in theaters early next month on April 8th, which means that the promotional machine for the title has kicked into full gear. In addition to the official rating for the sequel becoming public, Paramount Pictures has released a series of posters for characters from the upcoming movie like Sonic himself, Tails, Knuckles, and Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Akira Takarada Dies: Star Of Original ‘Godzilla’ And Voiceover Artist Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Japanese actor Akira Takarada, the star of the original 1954 Godzilla film, has died at the age of 87. No cause or date of death was given by Toho Studios, which produced that film and announced his death. Takarada starred as Hideto Ogata in Godzilla, a sailor. His character was the liaison with the Japanese Coast Guard after the first ship that Godzilla sank sent out an SOS. He was also there at the film’s end to watch Godzilla die from the Oxygen Destroyer. Toho wrote of his death on the official Twitter account for...
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy