Best bets in the West Region of the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament

By Prince J. Grimes
 1 day ago
The West Region is largely thought to be top-seed Gonzaga’s to lose. The Bulldogs have been the best team in the country for most of the season, and after coming up short of a title so many times in the past, this year’s team led by Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren feels like the one that can get them over the hump.

Helping Gonzaga’s case is having maybe the least-regarded two-seed in the tournament in its bracket. Duke’s seeding shocked plenty who thought Tennessee should have gotten the nod, however the Blue Devils are still loaded with enough talent to give anyone trouble.

The real sneaky team to be aware of in this region is the Big 12 tourney runner-up Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are elite defensively and have a number of players they can go to for offense, led by Bryson Williams and Terrence Shannon.

Here’s a look at the best bets in the West Region, with odds via Tipico Sportsbook.

Best bet to reach the Sweet 16: UConn +125

Other than UConn, my picks for the Sweet 16 in this region are all chalk: Gonzaga (-649), Duke (-250) and Texas Tech (-220). As the No. 5 seed, UConn will have the hardest path of these teams, but it’s also the only of them with odds worth betting on.

You could also go Arkansas at +110, but if I’m picking between who wins in the Round of 32, I like the Huskies’ rebounding and defense to prevail.

Best bet to reach the Elite 8: Texas Tech +175

This Texas Tech team is rugged on the defensive side of the ball and if it runs into Duke in the Sweet 16, it has what it takes to rattle the young freshman the Blue Devils rely on so much.

In addition to Williams and Shannon, the Red Raiders get great contributions on offense from four other players, including three who average about 10 points per game. And there isn’t a player shorter than 6-6 in their rangy starting lineup.

Best bet to win the region: Gonzaga -170

The odds aren’t the most enticing, but that’s because any other bet is simply predicting an upset. Considering Gonzaga’s size, experience and ability to play both sides of the ball, it’s the team that you should bet on to come out of this region.

The Bulldogs get excellent guard play, and they can score from the inside or on the perimeter. Taking Gonzaga to win the whole tournament at +300 odds is another bet worth considering.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

