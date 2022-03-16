ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

PUMP PATROL: Average price of a gallon of gas across New Jersey drops to $4.30, AAA says

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgWGf_0eguDKkU00

The average price of a gallon of gas across New Jersey is $4.30, down two cents from Tuesday, according to AAA.

"Oh my gosh, two cents? That's like nothing," says Loretta Whetstone, of Plainfield. "I can't even believe it. The gas prices are too high. Way too high."

Analysts say it points to the fact that prices will continue creeping down. Just last week, a barrel of crude oil topped $130. Since then, the price has dipped below $100.

"I'm happy about that, but I think that it's kind of like what is there to be happy about?" says Andrew Ott, of Chatham. "We're paying $4.20 a gallon for gas."

But why aren’t we seeing the dramatic difference at the pump just yet?

Analysts say the penny price drop and its slow pace are due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions in China. As cases soar there, less people are going out - and China is the fastest growing consumer of crude oil in the world.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Chatham, NJ
City
Plainfield, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
WBTW News13

When is the best day to buy gas?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Looking to fuel up? Better do it before the week starts. Sundays have consistently been the best day of the week to get gas in the last three months, according to a News13 analysis of gas prices from GasBuddy. Gas prices tend to stabilize during the weekend, dropping to the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Drop#Gas Prices#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Daily Mail

Biden and Democrats turn to targeting energy companies for 'price gouging' and increasing pain at the pumps with oil dropping in price but gas still $4.31 a gallon

Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC10

Verify: Is gas in Stockton priced at $9 a gallon?

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the average price of gas in California continues to climbs and break records, unusually high prices on gas station signs have become a common sight. A post on the Facebook page "The Federalist Rising" includes a photo showing a sign at a Stockton Arco gas station indicating the station's lowest price for a regular gallon of gas is $9. The other gas prices on the board are over $9.
STOCKTON, CA
WCVB

Gas prices are high, but you don't need to pay full price with these three tips

NEEDHAM, Mass. — With every passing day, gas prices continue skyrocketing but there are several ways to save 10, 20 or even 40 cents a gallon if you know where to look. First off, check to see if your preferred grocery store has a fuel rewards program. Shaw's and Stop and Shop both offer their rewards customers 10 cents off per gallon of gas for every $100 in groceries they buy. The more you buy, the bigger your discount. Shaw's partners with select ExxonMobil stations, while Stop and Shop works with participating Shell stations.
NEEDHAM, MA
Outsider.com

Which States Have the Cheapest Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
TRAFFIC
News 12

News 12

58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy