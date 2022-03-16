Baker Mayfield really didn't need to write such a sad note to Browns fans

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Baker Mayfield right now, at this very second, is still a member of the Cleveland Browns. Chances are that might change very soon but he’s definitely still a part of the team that drafted No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

That he’s still on the Browns makes what he did last night seem very odd – Mayfield wrote a letter to Browns fans in which he opened up his heart and let them know how he feels about them, how he feels about his time with the Browns, and a bunch of other things.

This came after reports surfaced that the Browns met with Deshaun Watson yesterday and there’s a chance they might be able to pull of a trade with the Texans for the QB who has had multiple accusations of sexual misconduct levied against him.

Baker wrote:

“With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens … I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people.

“Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives. Sincerely, Baker Reagan Mayfield.”

Look, that’s all nice and good and whatnot but it all seems a little unnecessary. Players thanking fans after they leave town is always a sweet gesture but thanking them before they leave town is a little… weird. He’s still technically the team’s starting QB!

I get that Mayfield is emotional about his future. Moving on in your career can be difficult, especially if you’re moving on from the only franchise you’ve ever been a part of and if that moving on process is one that’s forced by your employer. It stinks. Also, being in touch and open with your emotions is always a good and healthy thing.

But I think he might have wanted to wait a bit before hitting send on that note. We’ve all been there before – emotions run high and we send a text to someone important in our lives, only to wake up the next day wishing you could take that text back. He basically texted his ex while still dating his ex, which isn’t ideal.

Mayfield’s days in Cleveland might be done. And if they do come to an end, they will do so with the QB not accomplishing what he had hoped he could have done with with the Browns. Life in the NFL is tough, especially for QBs taken No. 1 in the draft.

Mayfield knows that all to well. Now he has to wait and see what’s next for him, which can’t be easy at all.

I commend him for letting the fans in on his emotions, I just think he could have waited a bit before doing so.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

