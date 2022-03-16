ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baker Mayfield really didn't need to write such a sad note to Browns fans

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Baker Mayfield right now, at this very second, is still a member of the Cleveland Browns. Chances are that might change very soon but he’s definitely still a part of the team that drafted No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

That he’s still on the Browns makes what he did last night seem very odd – Mayfield wrote a letter to Browns fans in which he opened up his heart and let them know how he feels about them, how he feels about his time with the Browns, and a bunch of other things.

This came after reports surfaced that the Browns met with Deshaun Watson yesterday and there’s a chance they might be able to pull of a trade with the Texans for the QB who has had multiple accusations of sexual misconduct levied against him.

Baker wrote:

“With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens … I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people.

“Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives. Sincerely, Baker Reagan Mayfield.”

Look, that’s all nice and good and whatnot but it all seems a little unnecessary. Players thanking fans after they leave town is always a sweet gesture but thanking them before they leave town is a little… weird. He’s still technically the team’s starting QB!

I get that Mayfield is emotional about his future. Moving on in your career can be difficult, especially if you’re moving on from the only franchise you’ve ever been a part of and if that moving on process is one that’s forced by your employer. It stinks. Also, being in touch and open with your emotions is always a good and healthy thing.

But I think he might have wanted to wait a bit before hitting send on that note. We’ve all been there before – emotions run high and we send a text to someone important in our lives, only to wake up the next day wishing you could take that text back. He basically texted his ex while still dating his ex, which isn’t ideal.

Mayfield’s days in Cleveland might be done. And if they do come to an end, they will do so with the QB not accomplishing what he had hoped he could have done with with the Browns. Life in the NFL is tough, especially for QBs taken No. 1 in the draft.

Mayfield knows that all to well. Now he has to wait and see what’s next for him, which can’t be easy at all.

I commend him for letting the fans in on his emotions, I just think he could have waited a bit before doing so.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

– Andrew Joseph ranks all the teams in the men’s NCAA tournament by home arenas and I have to say fans of Memphis won’t be happy.

– Charles Curtis ranks all the teams in the men’s NCAA tournament by mascots, and this list is really darn funny.

– Christian D’Andrea grades all the big NFL free agency deals that have been done so far, which includes the Steelers making some important moves.

– Need some help with today’s Wordle? Charles Curtis has some hints… but also a spoiler at the bottom of his post, so be careful!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' Justin Fields working out with Colin Kaepernick

The Chicago Bears have been busy during the first wave of NFL free agency, where they’ve made some solid moves for the offense and defense. Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Fields has been hard at work this offseason, training with teammate Darnell Mooney, among others. Now, Fields is training with other quarterbacks, including notably Colin Kaepernick.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles re-sign DT Fletcher Cox to a 1-year deal

The legend is back as quickly as he exited, as the Eagles have re- signed Fletcher Cox to a one-year, $15 million deal. Philadelphia released Cox just before he was to be guaranteed $18 million, as his would have been guaranteed had he been on the roster on the third day of the league year, which was Friday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Mock Draft after the Deshaun Watson trade

The Cleveland Browns that are going into this weekend are significantly different than the one that opened up the week. With the Deshaun Watson trade in place, the team will likely look to trade Baker Mayfield which could shake up their 2022 draft selections. Surprisingly, the Watson trade only ended...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vols in the NBA: March 18 recap

Two former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Friday. Two others were inactive and another did not play due to a coach’s decision. In Philadelphia, the 76ers defeated Dallas, 111-101, at Wells Fargo Center. Tobias Harris started at forward and played 29 minutes for Philadelphia. He...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

