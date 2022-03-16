ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke Johnson waited 3 years to get back at Baker Mayfield after QB's letter to Cleveland

By Charles Curtis
 3 days ago
Let’s rewind a bit, all the way back to 2019.

It was then that running back Duke Johnson informed the Cleveland Browns that he wanted to be traded. And quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t take to kindly to that as a team leader.

“You’re either on this train or you’re not, it’s moving,” Mayfield said then, via Browns Wire. “You can get out of the way or you can join us.”

Got that? Good.

Fast-forward to Tuesday night. Mayfield delivered a lengthy, cryptic letter that thanked Browns fans, making it sound like he was going to get dealt or replaced, despite the fact that he’s still the starting QB as of Wednesday morning.

Where does Johnson come in? Here’s a tweet he sent after Mayfield’s letter dropped:

In case you didn’t get that:

Three years later! Wow.

