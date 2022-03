Dominic Smith finished 2-for-3 with a triple and a homerun in Saturday's spring training game against the Washington Nationals. Smith is getting some early hype for the 2022 season after taking new teammate Max Scherzer deep twice and filling up the stat sheet on Saturday. After revealing he played with a partially torn labrum last season, the first baseman is looking to regain his 2020 form. He could muscle his way into the New York lineup with the addition of the DH in the National League, especially since he is better defensively than Alonso. However, he'll still face competition for at bats from the likes of Robinson Cano and J.D. Davis.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO