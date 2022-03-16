Chargers' updated draft order following compensatory picks
The NFL awarded compensatory picks for teams based on their free-agent losses last offseason, and the Chargers gained four additional for the 2022 NFL draft.
They received a sixth-round pick and three seventh-round picks, which gives Los Angeles a total of 10 selections. Initially, the team was slated to have 11, but they traded their second-rounder to the Bears to acquire Khalil Mack.
Here’s an updated draft order for the Chargers in this year’s draft:
- Round 1, No. 17
- Round 3, No. 79
- Round 4, No. 123
- Round 5, No. 160
- Round 6, No. 195
- Round 6, No. 214
- Round 7, No. 236
- Round 7, No. 254
- Round 7, No. 255
- Round 7, No. 260
