Chargers' updated draft order following compensatory picks

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The NFL awarded compensatory picks for teams based on their free-agent losses last offseason, and the Chargers gained four additional for the 2022 NFL draft.

They received a sixth-round pick and three seventh-round picks, which gives Los Angeles a total of 10 selections. Initially, the team was slated to have 11, but they traded their second-rounder to the Bears to acquire Khalil Mack.

Here’s an updated draft order for the Chargers in this year’s draft:

  • Round 1, No. 17
  • Round 3, No. 79
  • Round 4, No. 123
  • Round 5, No. 160
  • Round 6, No. 195
  • Round 6, No. 214
  • Round 7, No. 236
  • Round 7, No. 254
  • Round 7, No. 255
  • Round 7, No. 260

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

