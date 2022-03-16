ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden announces $800M more in military aid for Ukraine

By NBC2 News
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON DC — President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the U.S. Congress, pleading for more help.

“The world is united in our support for Ukraine and our determination to make (Russian President Vladimir) Putin pay a very heavy price,” Biden said before signing a presidential memorandum at the White House to deliver the military assistance. “America is leading this effort, together with our allies and partners, providing an enormous level of security and humanitarian assistance that we’re adding to today and we’re going to continue to do more in the days and weeks ahead.”

Biden’s announcement came just hours after Zelensky spoke to American lawmakers calling for the U.S. to help enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect citizens. He also asked lawmakers to help the U.S. provide fighter aircraft that the Ukrainians can use to defend themselves.

The $800 million in security assistance that Biden announced on Wednesday will provide Ukraine with: 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 100 drones, over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds, 25,000 sets of body armor, 25,000 helmets, 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, 400 shotguns, as well as 2,000 Javelin, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems.

The assistance did not include the no-fly zone or fighter jets that Zelensky requested.

Biden, in his remarks on Wednesday, attempted to level with Americans about the long road ahead in the war.

“I want to be honest with you,” the President said. “This could be a long and difficult battle. But the American people will be steadfast in our support of the people of Ukraine in the face of Putin’s immoral, unethical attacks on civilian population.”

Biden said later Wednesday that he watched Zelensky’s speech from the White House residence, calling it “convincing” and “significant.”

“He speaks for a people who have shown remarkable courage and strength in the face of brutal aggression, courage and strength that’s inspired not only Ukrainians, but the entire war,” Biden continued.

The president said his administration is trying to get new aid to Ukraine as quickly as possible, but he noted on Tuesday that it is becoming “exceedingly difficult” to get new supplies into Ukraine, though they are still able to do so.

