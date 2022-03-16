ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

"Geofence Warrants Are the Future (and That's a Good Thing)"

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
Reason.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jane Bambauer, a leading information law scholar (both on the First Amendment and the Fourth Amendment side), wrote up these thoughts on the recent geofencing case, on which Orin had also written; I'm delighted to be able to pass them along:. Last week, Judge Lauck of the Eastern District...

reason.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reason.com

The Fourth Amendment and Geofence Warrants: A Critical Look at United States v. Chatrie

Judge Lauck of the Eastern District of Virginia recently handed down the long-awaited opinion in United States v. Chatrie, on how the Fourth Amendment applies to geofencing warrants. I believe this is the first Article III judicial opinion on the subject. Geofence warrants raise some really interesting Fourth Amendment issues, and we're likely to hear more about those issues. Given that, I thought I would offer my take on the opinion.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Snitches Get Riches From the FBI

Snitches have a new way to make money in Charlotte, North Carolina. By texting the FBI and tattling on people that have illegal cash, informants can make up to 25 percent of the money seized, according to an FBI news release. Jilted lovers, jealous friends, and nosy neighbors can now score big. The good news for anyone tempted by the offer is that federal law makes asset confiscation far too easy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Reason.com

30 Percent of Americans Still Oppose Same-Sex Marriage

Support lower among Republicans, black Americans, white evangelicals. After dominating the culture war and state legal battles throughout the aughts and the early 2010s, the issue of same-sex marriage's legality was suddenly put to rest by the Supreme Court in 2015. No longer a politically useful rallying point, it quickly faded from mainstream public view. So it's easy to imagine that beyond some hyper-religious communities, Americans today don't have a problem with same-sex marriage. But a new survey from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) is a sobering reminder that's not so.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Reason.com

How Corporate Criticism Threatened Online Anonymous Speech

In the late 1990s, most publicly traded companies were the subjects of Yahoo! Finance bulletin boards. Yahoo! allowed users to post message under pseudonyms, so its bulletin boards quickly became a virtual water cooler for rumors about companies nationwide. Corporate executives and public relations departments routinely monitored the bulletin boards,...
INTERNET
Reason.com

The Evolving Challenges to Maintaining Anonymity

First Amendment anonymity safeguards have been vital over the past half-century, but they have limits. The constitutional protections prevent certain uses of government power to unmask people. Cases like Talley limit the government's ability to force authors to disclose their real names. And John Doe online subpoena opinions protect online anonymity when a private party seeks to use a court-issued subpoena to compel the disclosure of identifying information. But due to the state action doctrine, these precedents generally do not restrict purely private activities that could compromise a person's anonymity.
LAW
Reason.com

Mike Solana: 'Thought Crime' Is Essential to Progress

"If you're not living in a culture that has room for 'thought crime,' then you're not living in a culture that is growing," says Mike Solana. "You're not living in a culture that has the potential to progress in an exciting and—I want to say utopian—a positive direction."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Geofenced Data
Reason.com

"Bans on Political Discrimination in Places of Public Accommodation and Housing"

This new article of mine is now out, in the NYU Journal of Law & Liberty. The Introduction:. In several major cities and counties, in some territories, perhaps in the whole states of California and Montana, and to a small extent in Minnesota, private businesses may not discriminate against patrons based on certain kinds of political activities. In most of these jurisdictions (plus in South Carolina), it's also illegal to discriminate based on political activities in housing (and sometimes in commercial real estate transactions). Some of these bans are narrow, just protecting the decisions to belong to or support a political party. Others are broader, applying to political advocacy more generally, including political advocacy on the business's premises.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

"Is Justice Kagan Done With Stare Decisis?"

The Court recently heard argument in Ysleta del Sur Pueblo v. Texas, a statutory-interpretation case about Indian tribes' ability to regulate or conduct games like bingo. But perhaps the most talked-about aspect of the case was a much more broadly applicable rumination by Justice Kagan. Here it is:. JUSTICE KAGAN:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

D.C. Judge Allows Subpoena of Facebook COVID Misinformation Blocking Records

The Court grants the District of Columbia's petition for enforcement of an investigative subpoena to Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, Inc. …. Through the Office of the Attorney General ("OAG"), the District has responsibility for enforcing the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act ("CPPA"). OAG is investigating whether Meta made any false or misleading public statements about its efforts to enforce its "content moderation policies" prohibiting misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines in Facebook posts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

A Nine-Page Document in a High-Profile Jan. 6 Case Reveals What Many Already Suspected About the Capitol Riot

“1776 Returns,” a nine-page document federal prosecutors have obtained as part of its case against former Proud Boys head Enrique Tarrio, may give us a window into the group’s plans to storm government buildings on Jan. 6, 2021. Though it does not specifically mention the Capitol building, the document reportedly offers a five-point plan ahead of Jan. 6 for group members to appear “unsuspecting” and to “not look tactical” while occupying government buildings, and to chant “We the People” and “No Trump, No America” to blend in with protestors. According to the New York Times, it included a section that was apparently intended to instruct the public how to act.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Reason.com

Lowest-Income Taxpayers Are the Most Likely To Be Audited

IRS audits target the poor. Data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University shows the IRS audited the lowest-income Americans—"wage earners with less than $25,000 in total gross receipts"—at five times the rate of everyone else during government fiscal year 2021. "A large increase in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reason.com

NYC Mayor Suggests Latest iPhone Is a Prerequisite for Civil Rights

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Wednesday that bystanders filming the police too closely "is not acceptable, and won't be tolerated." When he won the Democratic nomination last summer, Adams was seen as a moderate. A former New York Police Department (NYPD) captain turned state senator, Adams rejected calls to defund the police at a time when the idea had gained currency on his party's left flank. But Adams' term in office has not been a civil libertarian's dream. For example, despite criticizing the "stop and frisk" policies practiced under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Adams now plans to implement his own version.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

Wordle

Wordle, a game hosted on the website of creator Josh Wardle, is simple: The object is to guess a five-letter word using no more than six attempts. Once a guess is entered, the computer highlights the letters that appear in the solution. A correctly placed letter is shaded green. That's it! Most puzzles take just a few minutes to solve.
VIDEO GAMES
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy