1842 August 04 – The Armed Occupation Act of 1842 was signed. The act stated that a 200,000 acre area south of present-day Gainesville was open for settlement. The law stipulated that 160 acres would be given to any head of family or single man over 18 who was able to bear arms. The hardy pioneers were required to live on the land in a house fit for habitation during five consecutive years and cultivate at least five acres. Claims for lands on coastal islands and within two miles of a fort would not be honored.

LEVY COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO