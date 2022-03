Actress KeKe Palmer made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night! Keke talked about shooting the movie Nope with Jordan Peele, taking her twin siblings to a strip-club in Vegas, playing a dancer in Hustlers, her new movie Alice, and working with Common for the first time. She had quite a lot to talk about but she looked cute while doing it! I loved her green suit and have details on that as well! See what she had to say inside and make sure you stay safe out there everyone, have a blessed day! See more inside with more pictures and video clip…

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO