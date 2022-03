We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It's no secret that St. Patrick's Day isn't a big food holiday. Okay, green cookies and cupcakes are fun and all, but any holiday where the main dish is corned beef with boiled cabbage has a ways to go to beat out turkey and all the trimmings, or even roast lamb and marshmallow Peeps. It definitely ranks right up there in the pantheon of annual boozefests, though, with Drinking in America ranking it as the No. 2 holiday for adult beverage consumption, right behind New Year's Eve. And this is despite the fact that St. Patrick's Day is neither an official day-off-work-type holiday, nor does it have the decency to occur only on a weekend!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO