Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we go to a fancy Italian restaurant and see that there’s some sort of truffle pasta on the menu, it’s what we get every time…if the price is right, that is. Sometimes adding truffle to your pasta course costs more than the actual entree you ordered. Other times, we order something that’s allegedly filled with truffle flavor, only to have it be disappointingly bland, or just to find out that they used...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO