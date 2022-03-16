ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodz Airport: Happy Purim!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet us uncover our mask and reveal...

Parade

75 Happy Purim Wishes to Get the Celebrations Started!

Purim takes place annually on the 14th day of the Hebrew month of Adar. Not only is it an important day historically for Jews, it’s also a day to celebrate! Purim is all about festivities, family, and giving back to others. Key elements of the celebration include masquerading, eating traditional foods such as Hamantaschen, drinking wine, and taking part in the Megillah reading, Purim spiel dramatizations, and Torah learning. Purim is a great day to reconnect with friends and family and give back to your community through gifts and charity as prescribed by the Book of Esther. It’s a day of joy, resilience, and togetherness.
CELEBRATIONS
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WWLP 22News

Making Hamantashen and learning about Purim

(Mass Appeal) – The Jewish holiday of Purim is celebrated on March 16th and 17th this year and with many Jewish holidays, food is an integral part. Esther Kosofsky from the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy is here to talk about it.
RELIGION
#Purim
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS News

Hamantaschen, a sweet Purim tradition

Hamantaschen, a triangular-shaped cookie served during the Jewish holiday of Purim, celebrates the spirit of resilience. Correspondent Faith Salie bites into the history of this treat, and of how it came to be associated with the Biblical tale of Esther – and a notorious villain.
LIFESTYLE
WWLP

What is Purim?

The Jewish holiday of Purim begins at sundown on Wednesday and will conclude at sundown on Thursday. Not sure what the holiday is about? Here is an explanation.
RELIGION
Variety

Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s ‘Legacy’ Bought by Prime Video, TV Channels Around The World (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s environment-themed cinematic documentary “Legacy” has been sold by Calt Distribution around the world, including to Amazon Prime Video for the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland. A celebrated French environmentalist, photographer and filmmaker, Arthus-Bertrand (“Home”) enlisted the British singer and activist Sting to narrate the English version of the timely documentary. “Legacy,” which aims at raising the alarm on the climate crisis, screened at COP26, the international summit in Glasgow that’s hosted by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales. Through “Legacy,” Arthus-Bertrand captured the beauty of our planet and explored humans’ appropriation and the destruction...
TV SERIES
Salon

13 Purim recipes to feast on this year

A celebratory holiday based upon a rather dark — yet triumphant by the end — story, Purim (literally meaning "lots") is centered around a young Jewish woman named Esther. As Esther rose through ranks to become the queen of Persia, she kept her religious identity secret to her husband, King Ahasuerus. With the help of her cousin and father figure Mordecai, Esther foils the plot of Persian Empire official, Haman, who'd planned to exterminate all Jewish people, by revealing her true identity to the king. Haman was removed from power, the Jewish people were kept safe, and everyone celebrated. There's a lot more to it, of course, but even with all this biblical gossip I can sense you're itching to comment, "just give us the recipes, already!" So I'll be quick: In short, Purim is a party.
RECIPES
Central Illinois Proud

Jewish Peorians celebrate the holiday of Purim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While some people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, some celebrated a Jewish holiday called Purim. The Jewish holiday of Purim is celebrated starting the evening of March 16 into sundown of March 17. Rabbi Eli Langsam, who is the executive director for...
PEORIA, IL
Hello Magazine

Duchess Kate wows in magenta silk gown at special reception on royal tour

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to the Belize jungle on the third day of their Caribbean royal tour, and completed the day with a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech. Kate looked absolutely stunning in a floor-length magenta gown designed by Vampire's Wife...
WORLD
BET

Jessica Dime And Shawne Williams Throw A Luxe Baby Shower For Baby No. 2!

Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams are expecting their second child together! The couple seemed to be in good spirits as they counted down to the birth of their little one with a lavish baby shower surrounded by close friends and family members. Keep scrolling to see highlights of the lovely event held on March 11.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

‘Off the charts’: This cute baby is astonishing the internet with her size

When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
pethelpful.com

Chow Chow Comes Inside With a Wild Animal Attached to Him and Mom's Reaction Is Gold

Cats are well known for bringing unwanted visitors into the house in the form of birds, mice, and chipmunks. But dogs? Well, they usually don't get into that sort of mischief. That's why one dog mom got the shock of her life when her Chow Chow returned from being let out for the evening with a wild animal attached to his body.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Wendy’s chicken sandwich nightmare sparks fierce TikTok debate

A TikTok user got more than she bargained for when she ordered a chicken sandwich from a popular fast food chain.Crysten Chyvonn acknowledged that she’d requested extra mayonnaise when she placed her order at Wendy’s.But when she got home, unwrapped her meal, and discovered that it was swimming in the condiment, she was not a happy customer.In a video posted to her 6,200 followers, Chyvonn explained that she’d ordered the chicken sandwich combo meal, which is supposed to come with lettuce and tomato, but her server kept “getting her order wrong.”Then, lifting the sodden lid of the burger, she...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

