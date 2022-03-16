Lodz Airport: Happy Purim!

A celebratory holiday based upon a rather dark — yet triumphant by the end — story, Purim (literally meaning "lots") is centered around a young Jewish woman named Esther. As Esther rose through ranks to become the queen of Persia, she kept her religious identity secret to her husband, King Ahasuerus. With the help of her cousin and father figure Mordecai, Esther foils the plot of Persian Empire official, Haman, who'd planned to exterminate all Jewish people, by revealing her true identity to the king. Haman was removed from power, the Jewish people were kept safe, and everyone celebrated. There's a lot more to it, of course, but even with all this biblical gossip I can sense you're itching to comment, "just give us the recipes, already!" So I'll be quick: In short, Purim is a party.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO