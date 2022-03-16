Doctors: No More Texting and Treating Patients Thanks to New Technology

The hip bone is the largest weight bearing joint in the body and when there’s something wrong with it, it definitely lets you know. Paige visits Dr. Richard Evanson, a fellowship trained Orthopedic Surgeon at Plano Orthopedics & Sports Medicine to find out how he uses cutting edge technology to get his patients back on their feet faster.
Hello, dear readers, and welcome back to our monthly letters column. We’ve heard from several of you that the information that gets shared here has proven helpful. For a reader in Wisconsin, it meant getting diagnosed with anaplasmosis, a tick-borne illness that results in high fever, chills, severe headache, exhaustion, and aches and pains in the joints and muscles.
Qwo is the first FDA-approved injectable treatment for cellulite. The FDA granted Qwo approval in July 2020, after a 10-month review. Plastic Surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe said Qwo uses collagenase to dissolve collagen bands and cure cellulite. He said he’s been using collagenase for about 20 years to treat hand injuries and is very comfortable using it.
Patients with minor illnesses in Shropshire could be referred to their pharmacist for treatment to help ease the pressure on GP surgeries. A national service to improve access to more complex GP appointments has been taken up by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group. The NHS GP referral...
In most of the cases, Covid-19 vaccines are proven to work in preventing contracting the virus and developing severe condition if a fully vaccinated person gets infected with Covid-19. The protection of the vaccines wane over time and their efficacy and protection dropped against the Omicron variant, but vaccines still remain the best option we have in battling the deadly virus.
A Johns Hopkins Children's Center-led study in animals suggests that high doses of a widely used antibiotic called rifampin may safely treat and reduce the duration of treatment for the deadliest form of tuberculosis that affects the brain, potentially improving survival rates for patients and decreasing the likelihood of lasting adverse effects of the disease. Additional studies in a small number of people also shed light on how rifampin moves through the body, including into the brain, and how rifampin levels could change during treatments, showing how the research could potentially translate to humans.
A review in PAIN, the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), highlights significant ongoing challenges in the assessment, reporting, and treatment of pain in people with severe mental illness (SMI). People with severe mental illness have poorer physical health, shorter life spans, and experience...
Looking to lose weight and keep it off? This non-invasive treatment supercharges the body's metabolism through ATP synthesis to burn fat as energy. Waste products are expelled from the body via sweat, urine and respiratory exhaustion. The body continues to burn fat for up to 4 hours after treatment. Collagen and elastin production is increased within the skin layers to rejuvenate and repair skin cells addressing cellulite, skin laxity and stretch-marks.
High-risk COVID-19 patients now have new treatments they can take at home to stay out of the hospital — if doctors get the pills to them fast enough. Health systems around the country are rushing out same-day prescription deliveries. Some clinics have started testing and treating patients in one visit, an initiative that President Joe Biden's administration recently touted.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Thirty-four million people in the United States have diabetes, according to the CDC. They have to prick their finger to check their glucose level several times a day, however a doctor in the Chattahoochee Valley is changing all of that, one patient at a time. An...
A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
