Take a look at the Mercedes-Benz 2023 EQS SUV and its 56-inch Hyperscreen

By Rob Thubron
TechSpot
TechSpot
 5 days ago
In brief: Remember the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen dashboard replacement that Mercedes-Benz showed off at last year's CES? The carmaker has just revealed interior shots of the 2023 EQS SUV, which gives buyers the option of that massive panel, and it looks pretty spectacular. The MBUX Hyperscreen that launched in...

MotorAuthority

Steve McQueen's 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 is for sale

A 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 once owned by Steve McQueen is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The King of Cool bought the big Benz sedan new in 1972 and drove it until his death in 1980. While McQueen owned a wide variety of cars, the Mercedes' black exterior and interior indicate he was going for subtlety with this one.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Mercedes-Benz Reveals First Look of the 2023 EQS SUV Interior

Mercedes-Benz has teased its fans with a first look reveal of the highly-anticipated 2023 EQS SUV interior ahead of its official debut next month. While not much of the interior has been changed from previous models, the vehicle has maintained its optional 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that spans across the entire front cabin width of the car. The mammoth screen boasts a 12.3-inch OLED display that allows the front passenger to access entertainment such as video content while the car is in motion. The in-car camera detection has the ability to automatically dim the lights of the screen so it does not distract the driver while the vehicle is moving.
HOME & GARDEN
TechSpot

All-electric variant of upcoming BMW 7 Series will have an 8K panoramic screen for rear passengers

The big picture: Besides being the most luxurious vehicle in the German automaker's lineup, the BMW 7 series has also been home to the company's V12 engine for over three decades. However, the need for an increasing portfolio of EVs means the bragging rights have switched from cylinder counts and horsepower to connectivity, big screens and better mileage. This has led to the new all-electric BMW i7, which features an 8K display in the rear, and a 305-mile EPA range.
CARS
insideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ Charging Analysis: As Fast As Plaid?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is one of the latest electric cars on the market and today we will take a look at a real-world fast-charging test of the EQS 450+ version (rear-wheel drive). The test was performed by our colleague Kyle Conner, for the Out of Spec Reviews channel, at an...
DENVER, CO
Kansas City Star

GM Has an Electric Vehicle Whose Price Will Make Its Rivals Jealous

Talk about sticker shock. General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report started deliveries of its Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in December and already it appears someone looking to flip the massive vehicle for nearly three times its starting price. It's a huge increase, but the numbers aren't...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
Forbes

Samsung Announces Free Upgrade For Millions Of Galaxy Smartphones

Millions more Galaxy smartphone owners will soon be able to take advantage of a powerful new app from Samsung. Announced In November of last year, Expert RAW enables a host of advanced camera functions plus improved picture quality, particularly in zoom shots. Unfortunately, it was initially restricted to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Ford Reveals Pricing For Its F-150 Lightning Charge Station Pro

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) on Monday revealed pricing for its bi-directional home charging station that will power the legacy automaker’s soon-to-be-launched electric truck F-150 Lightning. What Happened: Ford’s Charge Station Pro is available for $1,310 for a high-powered charging station that offers an 80-amp charging feature. In...
CARS
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

15 Cars That Cost More Used Than New

Cars are often considered poor investments and supposedly start losing value the moment they roll off the lot. However, the pandemic has reshaped the used car market, like just about everything else. Many prospective car buyers have been forced into the pre-owned market because there is a shortage of new cars and buying lightly used […]
BUYING CARS
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS
Motorious

Where Is The Very First Ford Mustang?

After over 60 years of production, the Ford Mustang has become America’s favorite pony car but what happened to the first one ever made?. The Ford Mustang was an instant success in America because of its ability to combine a muscle car's incredible power and style with the lightweight chassis of a European sports coupe. While many American car enthusiasts think of the 'Stang as a muscle car, we all know that this thing was the start of something far more significant. That car sparked the pony car wars, eventually gaining the title of America's favorite performance car for nearly six decades. With such an incredible origin story, it is a ton of fun to look back on the past of this iconic pony car, but there is one question that most of us enthusiasts have wondered about for a while now. What happened to the very first Mustang?
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Win This 1969 Ram Air Pontiac GTO

Get doubel the entries as a Motorious reader. Have you ever dreamed of owning a rare GTO Convertible? Of course you have, who hasn’t? But with the rising prices of collector cars, especially muscle cars, it’s becoming harder and harder to make your dreams of owning a GTO come true. Fortunately, there’s another way to own a 1969 Pontiac GTO, you could win one when you make a donation to benefit charity.
BUYING CARS
