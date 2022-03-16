ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Preppy Style Has Made Its Comeback—These 10 Brands Are Leading the Trend

By Yusra Siddiqui
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I used to think of "preppy style," what usually came to mind was Vineyard Vines polos, Vera Bradley printed bags, and stuffy uniforms from my local private school in the suburbs. While the common themes of preppy fashion are still relevant...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

I'm a Denim Expert, and I Wear These $22 Jeans From Target on Repeat

While scrolling through TikTok one night, I came across a video of a woman showing off a new pair of jeans she'd just bought — which just so happened to be a dupe for a very expensive pair of jeans I'd been eyeing for the past few months. The dupe looked just as good as the original, and when I clicked the link and found they were from Target and only $22, I was shocked. I saw that the jeans had more than 100 five-star reviews, so I added them to my cart immediately. Ever since I got them in the mail, I've been wearing Wild Fable's Super-High Rise Straight Jeans ($22) nonstop.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 in Yellow

With a number of x Air Force 1s surfacing the internet in the past months following Virgil Abloh’s posthumous Fall/Winter 2022 LV men’s runway show, we got a look at the bold yellow pair from the 8 color pack. DJ Khalid recently showcased his early coveted edition in red to add to his ever-growing collection.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Elsa Hosk Just Wore The Shortest Crop Top Ever For A Photoshoot—Our Jaws Dropped!

It’s no secret that Elsa Hosk has super-toned abs, as the Swedish supermodel, 33, often shares epic shots of her midriff-baring outfits and swimsuit photos to Instagram. Hosk was just spotted leaving a photo shoot in Los Angeles with her fellow model friends Romme Strijd, 26 and Jasmine Tookes, 31. While we loved all three of their outfits, we were instantly drawn to Hosk’s white crop-top-and-patchwork jeans combo—especially with that jacket— it’s effortlessly cool style inspo for spring.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preppy#The Suburbs#Vineyard Vines
Harper's Bazaar

31 Sandals to Buy Before Summer Starts

Summer can't come soon enough. So while we anticipate warm rays and moments of relaxation, why not shop for the pair of sandals you'll want to live in all season long? Some favorites shoes from spring stepped off the runways in unexpected colors and awe-inspiring patterns—and we can expect the return of chunky flatforms, wide-strap sandals, and even sky-high platforms in an array of hues.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Is Like "Liquid Hair" in a Bottle

Liquid hair is trending right now, making everyone want shiny, sleek hair. The Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is an in-shower rinse-off treatment that reduces frizz and boosts shine in your ends. Our editor tested the TikTok-famous hair treatment to see how well it works. I've never had...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
shefinds

We Never Expected To See Skirts This Short—This Celebrity 'Micro' Trend Is Unreal!

Micro skirts are exactly what they sound like (for those who may not remember them taking over 90s and Y2k fashion eras), they’re mini skirts that are as short as possible, and a resurfaced trend that it seems like everyone has worn or is going to! So far, we’ve spotted Gen-Z A-listers like Lily-Rose Depp, Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber rocking the trend. Even the timelessly radiant Nicole Kidman recently got on-board! Although this trend certainly had a hold on past style eras, these cuts seem to be even shorter now than ever before, as you’ll see. Here is a fun list of the four stars and the (somewhat different but also similar) ways they all styled their micro skirts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Stuns In Gorgeous Emerald Green Deep-V Gown On BAFTA Red Carpet — Photos

Lady Gaga stepped out on the red carpet of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, the event in which she’s nominated for an award for her role in ‘House of Gucci.’. Lady Gaga, 35, looked incredible at the 2022 British Academy of Film Awards on March 13! The singer and actress turned heads in an Old Hollywood inspired mermaid style dress by Ralph Lauren. The deep green velvet gown included a sexy plunge cut, showing off a diamond and emerald necklace by Tiffany & Co. which matched the brand’s “Schlumberger” bracelet. She looked every bit the movie star as she accessorized with a black ostrich feather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Red Blazer For Her Denmark Appearance Is Probably Too Low-Cut For The Royals—But We Think She Looks Incredible!

Kate Middleton just stunned in a surprisingly affordable (under $100) fiery red blazer from Zara at a visit to the University of Copenhagen in Denmark’s capital city. Her trip marked her first well-dressed, overseas tour of the country since 2017. The ever-so-stylish Duchess of Cambridge, 40, donned a frilly, white top underneath her low-cut, double-breasted blazer that hugged her curves and highlighted her super-slim waistline.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

11 Figure-Flattering Spring Dresses — Starting at Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking to add some new spring dresses to your closet? We know we are! We've been shopping non-stop trying to find the finest frocks out there — and with figure-flattering fits! Ready to check out what we've found? […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy