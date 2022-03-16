ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs land Japan's Seiya Suzuki for reported $85M

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 1 day ago

Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki is set to join the Chicago Cubs on a five-year deal reportedly worth $85 million. Earlier reports put the value at $70 million. The $85 million will be on...

