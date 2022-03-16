ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Governor Murphy says Nursing Home Death Narrative is Misinformation, Blames Healthcare Providers

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has made it “crystal clear”, it...

tsunami018
5d ago

Murphy and other Democrat Governors murdered the elderly by putting Covid patients in their facilities, knowing the elderly are the most effected and Likely not to survive. he should be in prison with the rest of the heart less democrats

zfromtheoc
4d ago

Misinformation? He admittedly sent sick people into nursing homes. He added FAs to a fire. He’s a murderer plain and simple.

Defender of the Gospel
4d ago

Sadly but that’s your responsibility as a so call leader… Anybody with a right mind will not send infected humans to infect others that are not sick..

