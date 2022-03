About two years ago, I decided to put a dashcam in the KICKS 105 pick-up truck. I did this for some primary reasons. If someone driving the station truck was in some sort of accident, we would hopefully have a video account of exactly what happened. I've seen too many instances when a person at fault in a wreck is less than truthful at recounting the 'facts' to the police officer and to insurance agents.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO