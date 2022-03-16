ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Clean Your House The Right Way With These Simple Tips!

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're prepping to do some spring cleaning...

CNET

7 Ways to Use Orange Peels to Clean Your Kitchen

Think orange peels need to go straight to the trash can or compost bin? Think again: That peel has a multitude of household uses, including giving your kitchen a low-cost spring clean. Orange peels produce a natural oil, called D-limonene, that's used in many cleaning products because it helps keep...
domino

We Spritzed and Scrubbed to Find the Best Shower Cleaners

The only red flag when I signed the lease on my current apartment was a less-than-clean-looking shower situation: The white tile, tub, and (what I assumed was once white) grout were all discolored, covered in stains of unknown origins. As much as I hoped to restore my bathroom to its former glory and start fresh with a germ-free space, I wasn’t too keen on having to use toxic, chemical-smelling bathroom cleaners either. So in my search for the best shower cleaners, I prioritized biodegradable formulas with plant-based ingredients and sustainable packaging (and bonus points for spray bottles and containers so chic that I’ve kept them out on my shelves rather than hiding them in my bathroom vanity). Here’s what I found to be the most effective on any kind of surface you might find in a shower.
Reader's Digest

Follow This Cleaning Schedule to Keep Your Home Spotless

Whether you’re a neat freak or the type of person who only tidies up before major holidays (or fall somewhere in between), you can stay on track by following a cleaning schedule. Our cleaning checklist, which includes a timeline for the kitchen and the bathroom, tells you what to address and when, so nothing gets so dirty that it takes hours to clean or is left beyond repair.
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
CNET

Is Mold Growing in Your Washer? Here's How to Kill It

You use your washing machine on a regular basis to clean your clothes and towels, but if it's harboring mold and mildew, is your laundry truly getting clean? If you haven't cleaned your washing machine lately, it may have mold and mildew. And while it may not be visible, there are a few ways to tell if your washer is due for a scrub. For starters, if there's a sulfur smell in your clothes or laundry room, that's a sign that mold and mildew are growing. Fortunately, there are ways to kill the mold and prevent it from coming back.
New York Post

The 25 best cleaning products for your home, from kitchen to bathroom

For some, the thought of scrubbing your toilet or eradicating mold stains is loathe-filled. For others, any excuse to deep clean is like therapy. Regardless of how you feel about it, cleaning your home is just one of those things that have to be done. From your quartz countertops to behind the faucet, there are a few pesky areas that benefit from a good scrubbing and spraying.
Fatherly

Permanent Daylight Savings Would Change Every Family Forever — But There’s a Catch

If there’s only one thing all parents can agree on, it’s that time changes are the absolute worst—and it looks like every single member of the Senate agrees. Yesterday, in a unanimous vote, members of the Senate agreed that time changes need to come to an end, and starting in November 2023, we will live in perpetual daylight savings time (the time we just sprung forward into) if the bill passes the House and then makes its way to the President’s desk without a veto by him.
PopSugar

The One Item You Need to Get Every Part of Your Home Clean

Spring cleaning has a way of making you feel fantastic. Well, it might gross you out at first (how can so much dust accumulate underneath one refrigerator?), but once all of that scrubbing and vacuuming is done, you're left with a sense of deep satisfaction. Ready to make your space...
NOLA.com

Thinking of pruning your trees? Don't make a single cut before reading Dan Gill's advice

Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a Louisiana sweet orange tree that is about 12 years old and stands about 15 feet high. It is partly spreading over my neighbor’s yard, and I cannot harvest most of the tree in recent years because the fruit are up so high. I need to cut back the portion that goes over the fence, and I want to prune back the top so the tree is lower, but I need some advice on how to accomplish this. Also, do you have a suggestion as to what to use to paint the cuts to prevent insects and disease? — John Burke.
PWLiving

Home Décor Planning: Transitioning to Spring

As the days get longer, the weather warmer, and the landscape slowly changes from brown and bleak to. colorful, there is a sense of anticipation for longer, sunnier days. It’s been a long winter, and we all may be yearning for a change in season. Spring signifies life, and the rebirth of nature is everywhere you look. It’s not too early to anticipate the change. Start planning how you will leave the cold days behind by doing some simple spring redecorating in your home.
thespruce.com

15 Must-Know Spring Cleaning Tips From Cleaning Pros

’Tis the season for cleaning and refreshing! While a clean, tidy home is always the springtime boost we need, the process of spring cleaning can be daunting. With this in mind, we turned to a few cleaning pros to ask how they approach spring cleaning in their own spaces—and learn a few tips and tricks for refreshing our own spaces.
9NEWS

The quick and simple way to make your own geraniums

DENVER — If you brought your geranium plants inside last fall, you can propagate them and make new, free plants. You'll need small pots, potting soil and a rooting powder (available at garden centers or online). Your geraniums have likely gotten a bit lanky over the winter. Cutting them...
