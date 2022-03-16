ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DxO launches PureRAW 2 with Lightroom Classic integration and X-Trans support

By Rod Lawton
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

DxO PureRAW 2 brings a number of improvements to the company’s raw processing, lens correction and noise removal software, but the big news for Lightroom users is that you can now use it from within Lightroom. The easiest way to think of DxO PureRAW is to imagine an...

www.digitalcameraworld.com

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
