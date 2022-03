On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency, asking them to create a task force to help school districts respond to the ongoing staff shortages. Abbott has spent the last few months attacking schools, from supporting a ban on “critical race theory,” to going all Fahrenheit 451 on library staff. He also tried to ban school mask mandates, igniting feuds between parents and teachers, while ignoring their pleas as the pandemic took a toll on public schools.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO