Browns to sign WR/return man Jakeem Grant to three-year deal worth up to $13.8M

By Zachary Links
 1 day ago
Jakeem Grant will receive a tidy payday from the Browns. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Browns have agreed to sign return man/wide receiver Jakeem Grant (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero). His three-year deal — to be finalized later today —could be worth up to $13.8M.

Grant, a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Dolphins, proved to be serviceable on offense during his time in Miami. In 2020, for example, he managed 36 receptions for 373 yards. He truly started earning league-wide recognition for his special teams prowess, however. That year, he returned 29 punts for 330 yards and one touchdown.

He was acquired by the Bears midway through the 2021 season in exchange for a sixth-round pick. In total, he got into 17 games between Miami and Chicago last year, finishing with 309 punt return yards, including a franchise-record 97-yard punt return against the Packers. Grant also earned his first career Pro Bowl appearance in 2021.

Now, he’ll go from the NFC North to the AFC North with the Browns. He should give Cleveland a big upgrade on punt returns as he replaces Demetric Felton (7.1 YPR).

IN THIS ARTICLE
