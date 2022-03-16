YSL Rouge Sur Mesure custom lip color creator lets you design your own lip shades

Experience an improved fit and audio quality with the Vue Lite 2 eyewear series. With this collection, you can access multiple assistants straight through your glasses and use Alexa and Siri. This connectivity allows you to send a text message, check your calendar and the weather and even look up a word. Moreover, the Vue Lite 2 series is built for life on the road. In particular, you can listen to audio safely while you commute, walk, bike, or drive. In fact, the open ear design allows you to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks while staying aware of your surroundings. Or wear them to listen to music while you work out without having to carry your phone with you. Finally, this eyewear series offers turn-by-turn audio navigation. This means you can listen to navigation directions without having to look at your phone.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO