Coi Leray has teamed up with the one and only Nicki Minaj on a brand new track titled “Blick Blick.”. Last month, Leray’s father, Benzino, leaked the collaboration during a Clubhouse session, which caused drama between them. “I love him to death but he just pissed me off,” the New Jersey rapper stated. As a result, Minaj almost “pulled out” her verse in the single, the queen of rap shared on Twitter. “The label hit me going hard. But [really] I had a private convo with Coi and that’s what changed my mind. Not the label,” she said. “I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way at her own time. But that’s water under the bridge now.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO