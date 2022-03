Shall I be frank? In the Before Times, Here’s Looking at You was not a first tier choice for me. A New American eatery with “creative small plates” and “tiki-inspired handcrafted cocktails” sounded like a dining concept generated by a dystopian millennial AI, not my idea of a fun, somewhat upscale meal in Koreatown. Still, the restaurant—most commonly abbreviated as HLAY (pronounced “H-lay”)—had its evangelists. It was a proud product of L.A’s pop-up to brick-and-mortar pipeline, and could trace its roots to the now-closed Unit 120 in Far East Plaza. In time, HLAY garnered plenty of accolades from food media and a dedicated following. Though never a full-blown superfan, I derived a certain joie de vivre from the restaurant’s existence. The fact that chef Jonathan Whitener’s globally inspired dishes were beloved by so many diners meant plenty of people shared my fairly Angeleno sensibility of what constitutes good food.

